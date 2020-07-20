What is Minecraft@Home?

News

Server outage resolved and supporting our infrastructure

Between 23:54 UTC yesterday (2020-07-20) and 15:35 UTC today, we suffered from a catastrophic SQL failure which forced us to restore from backup.



There may be some credit issues where the system granted more or fewer credits than you expect for work done during this time.

I can't apologize enough. If our BOINC deployment was architected for scale rather than for low cost, we could've avoided this.



There are several enhancements to our infrastructure and upgrades we'd like to make, such as migrating services to Kubernetes and potentially using a managed SQL service.



You can help! Please consider visiting our Patreon page, reviewing the current set of benefits, and making a contribution of any size; any amount helps - patreon.com/minecraftathome



All contributions go towards covering infrastructure cost and quality-of-life improvements to ensure the project's longevity.

That was fast

The origin of the panorama image used in the Minecraft main menu from beta version 1.8.1, released in September 2011, has remained a mystery until now.



In less than 24 hours after launching the panorama application; a volunteer host for Minecraft@Home, in a sheer stroke of luck, found the world seed, 25357015387625.

This was approximately 93 days of processing time at a total of 54.5 exaFLOPs compressed into the last 24 hours.



The specific host which located the seed belongs to the user vanos0512.

Thank you to the 137 users who contributed 181 hosts with 231 GPUs over the last 24 hours. You all accomplished this.







Here are the details if you want to generate this world for yourself:

Minecraft version: Beta 1.7

Either of these two valid world seeds: 2151901553968352745 or 8091867987493326313

Co-ordinates: x60, y76, z-67



See the video released by EarthComputer announcing the finding.

Enjoy the scenery

Minecraft@Home is now over one month old ! To celebrate this milestone, I present a new research focus; the panorama project.



If you were here during beta-testing, you might have received a very early version of panorama tasks, and the eagle-eyed among you may have seen the application details on the server status page.



The panorama app is a CUDA-only app for Linux and Windows with an Nvidia driver version of 418.96 or higher.



This project attempts to find the world seed of the iconic panorama image which appeared in the background of the main menu of Minecraft between 2011 and 2018. The first phase of this project will only last a few days, and we shall update you with their progress in the coming weeks.







Right now, the application is quite substantial. Unlike the OpenCL applications for the Kaktwoos project, if you allow BOINC to run tasks always; you may experience some stuttering or lag in your desktop environment while running these tasks. These tasks do not have checkpointing support, but run in around 1 hour on an average host to mitigate the majority of lost cycles.



As always, you can change which projects of which you decide to participate in your user preferences.



Let us know if you have any questions, and as always join the discussion over on the Discord server.

Kaktwoos 2.03 and Badges!

You may have seen many workunits just disappear from existence today.







Worry not! We realised there were far too many workunits scanning duplicate seeds, so we've scaled back the original workunits to the correct seed ranges (no in-progress results were touched, so none of you should have lost any credit).



We have located some promising seed candidates which were missed from processing and can be used as an input to this job, so they are currently set as the highest priority.



Also, we now have badges! If you view the forums, any comments in threads, or on the leaderboards; you will see the new badges.

We're open to suggestions for future badges, so please leave us some comments on this thread.

Profile creation and OpenCL vendor pinning

In the last news post, I advised everyone to create a profile in order to be eligible for 'user of the day' selection.

Unfortunately, there was an issue with the ReCaptcha implementation which prevented this. This issue is now resolved.



Now, you are able to create a profile here.



Also, good news for hosts with OpenCL capable hardware from more than one vendor (e.g. an Intel iGPU and an Nvidia GPU)

The latest update to the kaktwoos app should ensure the tasks run on the correct device.

If you are a user with a multi-vendor host, please keep an eye on your results and let us know if you're having any issues.



As always, please get involved with the conversation in the message boards, and join the Discord!

